SALEM — Umatilla County Deputy Sheriff Morgan Holcomb graduated from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) Basic Corrections Local #BCL042 on Friday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m., at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public.
