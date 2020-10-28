HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair is now accepting applications for the 2021 Fair Court. The application submission deadline is Monday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. The program is available for ninth- through 12th-grade students, ages 14-19, residing in Umatilla County.
Applications are available at the fair office at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston, or online at https://www.umatillacountyfair.net/fair-court by clicking the “2021 UCF Court Application” button.
Due to the 2020 COVID-19 orders resulting in event cancellations, the fair board invited the four 2020 fair court princesses to continue through 2021, however, only two princesses are able to continue through next year. The fair board voted to accept applications to possibly fill one or both of the vacancies left on the fair court.
The position(s) may or may not be filled depending on the success of the applicants. Princesses Brielle Youncs and Keeva Hoston will continue as part, or all, of the 2021 Umatilla County Fair Court with fair court chaperone Rebecca Manning at the helm.
Young people representing Umatilla County appear not only during the week of fair in August, but at parades and other functions throughout Eastern Oregon and Washington in 2021. Court members will learn leadership skills, responsibility and how to represent themselves, as well as the county, with dignity and pride.
Fair court applications must be delivered in a sealed envelope or by email. Late applications will not be considered. Email completed application packets to fair@umatillacounty.net, and await an email confirmation from fair staff to ensure receipt of your forms. Without an email confirmation, your application may not be considered.
Fair staff will contact all accepted applicants to schedule interviews.
For additional information, call the fair office at 541-567-6121 or email fair@umatillacounty.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.