Ashlynn Cutburth of Hermiston delivers her acceptance speech after being announced as a member of the 2022 Umatilla County Fair Court on Jan. 29, 2022, during the Umatilla County Fair Appreciation Dinner in Hermiston. Applications for the 2023 Fair Court must be submitted by 9 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2022.
HERMISTON — An opportunity for young people to represent Umatilla County is available by serving on the Umatilla County Fair court.
The Umatilla County Fair is accepting applications for its 2023 Fair Court. The submission deadline is Nov. 4, 9 a.m. Late applications will not be considered.
The program is open to young ladies in ninth through 12th grade who reside in Umatilla County. Participation offers young people a chance to represent Umatilla County not only during the week of fair in August but at parades and many other events throughout Eastern Oregon and Washington in 2023.
Court members will learn leadership skills, responsibility and how to represent themselves as well as their county with dignity and pride. According to a press release from Angie McNalley, fair manager, the Umatilla County Fair program is a long-honored tradition and many past court alumni still are involved with the fair in some aspect. McNalley said involvement offers a fun way to develop confidence and create long-lasting relationships with other royalty as well as with fellow Umatilla County residents.
Applications are available at the Fair Office at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston, and on the "Fair Court" page at www.umatillacountyfair.net.
The application can be submitted directly at the Fair Office or by email via fair@umatillacounty.gov. When submitting via email, make sure to receive a confirmation from fair staff within 24 hours.
Fair staff will contact all accepted applicants to schedule interviews. For additional information, contact the Fair Office at 541-567-6121 or fair@umatillacounty.gov.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
