Ashlynn Cutburth of Hermiston delivers her acceptance speech after being announced as a member of the 2022 Umatilla County Fair Court on Jan. 29, 2022, during the Umatilla County Fair Appreciation Dinner in Hermiston. Applications for the 2023 Fair Court must be submitted by 9 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2022.

 East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — An opportunity for young people to represent Umatilla County is available by serving on the Umatilla County Fair court.

The Umatilla County Fair is accepting applications for its 2023 Fair Court. The submission deadline is Nov. 4, 9 a.m. Late applications will not be considered.

