Ashlynn Cutburth of Hermiston accepts her appointment to the 2022 Umatilla County Fair Court on Jan. 29, 2022, during the Umatilla County Fair Appreciation Dinner in Hermiston. The fair has announced Cutburth is returning for a second year on the fair court.
UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Fair board announce Ashlynn Cutburth, a 2022 princess, is returning for a second year. Joining the Hermiston teen on the 2023 court are Ainsley McCann, Selena Cuellar and Annikah Perez, all of Hermiston.
Fair Manager Angie McNalley said in a press release that 11 young women — nine from Hermiston — expressed interest in serving. While the fair board is thrilled with the selections, they met recently to discuss ways to attract additional participation from throughout the county.
“This was the toughest decision I’ve had to make during my first year as a board member,” Robbie Curry said.
Rebecca (Lindstrom) Manning will continue serving as the court chaperone, a role she has had since 2020. The Pendleton woman was crowned queen of the 2010 fair court. In addition, her husband, Ryan, plays a crucial role in supporting her involvement in the fair.
McNalley said Cutburth will help guide the new princesses throughout the year. Her agricultural upbringing and public speaking experience will continue to be an asset. Also, the willingness of the 10th grader and her family to again commit to the level of support needed for the fair, McNalley said, is indicative of who Cutburth is and what she contributed in the past year. The daughter of Mike and Jessica Cutburth, the returning princess has been involved with the fair and 4-H since a young age.
McCann, also in 10th grade, has shown at the fair since the fifth grade and has participated in other 4-H events, including archery and the dog show. She is the treasurer of her FFA Chapter, as well as team captain for her cheer club. As a fair court princess, McNalley said the teen hopes to meet agricultural industry leaders and help the younger generations create their own fair memories.
Cuellar, a ninth grader, has shown dairy heifers for the past four years, and in 2023 she also will show market beef. As a 4-H member, McNalley said the teen won Grand Champion Showman at the 2022 fair. In addition to participating in 4-H and FFA, Cuellar danced on the 2019 Oregon State Champ dance team. She looks forward to strengthening her leadership skills, interacting with the community and sharing her excitement for the UCF.
Perez, who is in 11th grade, has participated as a 4-H member since 2015, with projects such as showing market lambs, food science and public speaking. McNalley said the young woman is an active FFA member and is working on her market steer projects. Perez gained inspiration from the Umatilla County Fair Court as a young girl and is looking forward to sharing that level of impact with future generations.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.