Ashlynn Cutburth of Hermiston accepts her appointment to the 2022 Umatilla County Fair Court on Jan. 29, 2022, during the Umatilla County Fair Appreciation Dinner in Hermiston. The fair has announced Cutburth is returning for a second year on the fair court.

 East Oregonian, File

UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Fair board announce Ashlynn Cutburth, a 2022 princess, is returning for a second year. Joining the Hermiston teen on the 2023 court are Ainsley McCann, Selena Cuellar and Annikah Perez, all of Hermiston.

Fair Manager Angie McNalley said in a press release that 11 young women — nine from Hermiston — expressed interest in serving. While the fair board is thrilled with the selections, they met recently to discuss ways to attract additional participation from throughout the county.

