UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Fair is excited to announce that four young ladies have been selected to serve on the 2020 fair court.
Princess Kyleigh Sepulveda of Hermiston, who served on last year’s court, is returning for 2020. Joining her as ambassadors of the fair and county are Keeva Hoston, also of Hermiston, and Baylee Marshall and Brielle Youncs, both from Pendleton. According to a written statement from the fair office, all are students in the 11th grade, except Youncs, who is a sophomore.
Along with playing softball, Sepulveda enjoys showing swine and is looking forward to continuing to show her support for the fair by participating in community events while working to achieve her goals.
Sepulveda said one of her most rewarding experiences last year was assisting with the Rascal Rodeo. The event offers hands on rodeo activities for individuals with physical and developmental disabilities.
Hoston has been showing at the fair since she was a Cloverbud — an informal youth development program that introduces kids to 4-H — and has continued in 4-H ever since. In addition to her involvement in FFA, Hoston enjoys dancing on her high school dance team. In addition, she volunteers with high school club and community events.
Marshall has shown at the fair as an FFA student and has been involved with the fair for a number of years. In addition, she’s participated in other livestock shows throughout the county. Marshall also values her various leadership roles in FFA, as well as enjoying volunteer activities in her community. She also stays busy as a student-athlete.
In addition to entering static exhibit entries as a 4-H and FFA member, Youncs has shown livestock at the fair. She enjoys playing basketball and softball, as well as being involved with several service organizations within the county. Youncs plans to continue to work toward achieving her leadership goals with her FFA chapter.
In other fair court news, Rebecca (Lindstrom) Manning has been selected as the new chaperone. A former member of the fair court, the Pendleton woman served as queen in 2010.
According to a written statement from the fair office, as a longtime fair volunteer, Manning is excited to mentor and lead the young women of the 2020 fair court. She’s also involved with the Blue Mountain Community College rodeo program and other events in the community.
“Rebecca’s unwavering support of the Umatilla County Fair and of the county’s youth is contagious. We are fortunate to have her step into this influential role,” the statement said.
The 2020 court will be officially crowned during the fair’s annual appreciation dinner later this month. The 2020 Umatilla County Fair is Aug. 11-15. For more information, contact fair coordinator Angie McNalley at 541-567-6121, fair@umatillacounty.net or or visit www.umatillacountyfair.net.
