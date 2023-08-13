The sun begins to set as family and friends from Umatilla County enjoy a day of rides and games Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Umatilla County Fair in Hermiston. Fair Manager Angie McNalley said this year's attendance was "a huge increase from last year."
HERMISTON — Attendance was up at this year's Umatilla County Fair.
"We're seeing a huge increase in attendance from last year," fair Manager Angie McNalley said.
She said concerts sold out, with attendance probably pushing 1,000 people a day at the fair at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston. There also were around 150 people camping this year, including exhibitors and vendors. She said one reason for that is an increase in 4-H participation from the last two years.
McNally said she believes attendance numbers this year are comparable to the attendance spike in 2021 and numbers from before the coronavirus pandemic. She said there was an attendance spike in 2021 after the cancellation of the fair in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Total numbers will not be available until after the fair, she said, but more comfortable weather is a possible reason for the bump.
She said fair staff is working to keep up with demand, and working to keep the fair new and different. They are constantly working to keep things interesting to a range of age groups, she said.
With growth comes extra work and cost, such as needing an extra power source for each additional camper. McNalley said the fair budget was around $1.8 million dollars this year, but the cost of the fair likely exceeded that. She said sponsors and donations cover the cost beyond the budget, and the fair needs more sponsors to fund growth.
McNalley said the goal is to continue growing, and even outgrow the fair's location as well.
"If we're not growing," she said, "we're not doing it right."
