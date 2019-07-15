The creativity of local residents is showcased during the Umatilla County Fair.
People are invited to display open class exhibits, including everything from baked goods, sewing projects and hobby work to photography, fine arts and vegetables — and more.
To highlight the fair theme — “Strong Roots & Cowboy Boots!” — many of the departments have a special fair theme category. It provides people with an opportunity to interpret the theme through a project or entry.
While projects and entries aren’t due yet, exhibitors must pre-register in order to be eligible for judging and fair premiums. In addition to displaying their talents, exhibitors are eligible to purchase one season pass for the discounted price of $20. The special pass can be purchased beginning Sunday, Aug. 4 at the fair office by providing the pink exhibitor’s tag. The open class pre-registration deadline is Wednesday, July 24 by 5 p.m.
In addition to the creative arts, open class entries — which are not a part of 4-H or FFA — are available for beef, dairy, sheep, Jackpot Lamb, goats and a variety of small animals.
Registration forms are available at www.umatillacountyfair.net or at the fair office, located at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston. Also, local libraries offer computer use and internet access.
The actual entries for most open class exhibits need to be dropped off Sunday, Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds at EOTEC. Livestock and small animals will be received Monday, Aug. 5 from 7 a.m. to noon or 5-8 p.m. And, Jackpot Lamb entries are to be brought in Thursday, Aug. 8 from 7-10 a.m.
Open class fair premiums will be paid Friday, Aug. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Aug, 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the fair office. After Aug. 11, unclaimed premiums under $10 will go into the fair’s general fund. Unclaimed premiums over $10 will be mailed to the address provided at registration.
For more information, contact fair@umatillacounty.net, 541-567-6121, or stop by the fair office. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
