UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health Department announced it is accepting applications for $5,000 grants for tobacco prevention and education efforts.

The county board of commissioners at its meeting April 5 approved the mini-grant program. The county received $268,797 in funds from Ballot Measure 108, which increased Oregon’s cigarette tax by $2 per pack, to address commercial tobacco use inequities and developing or enhancing community partnerships. A portion of the funds supported the creation of a prevention equity coordinator position.

