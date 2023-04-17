UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health Department announced it is accepting applications for $5,000 grants for tobacco prevention and education efforts.
The county board of commissioners at its meeting April 5 approved the mini-grant program. The county received $268,797 in funds from Ballot Measure 108, which increased Oregon’s cigarette tax by $2 per pack, to address commercial tobacco use inequities and developing or enhancing community partnerships. A portion of the funds supported the creation of a prevention equity coordinator position.
Umatilla County Public Health in a press release announced it has allocated $50,000 for the grant program.
Nonprofit organizations, academic institutions and health care facilities are eligible to apply. Organizations must submit an application that benefits at least one high-risk population and relates to tobacco or nicotine prevention.
Organizations may apply for up to $5,000 each to fill in gaps in tobacco prevention activities. Organizations that receive a grant must submit a reimbursement request to receive funds. Applications are due by 5 p.m. April 28.
The county's Tobacco Prevention Coalition members who are not applying for funds will review applications and selected projects by May 1. All activities, including reporting and fund disbursement, will be completed by June 12.
