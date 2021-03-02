UMATILLA — For the third year in a row the city of Umatilla received national designation as a Tree City USA Community from the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation. This is a demonstration of a city's commitment to providing urban forestry in the community.
In response to this recognition, the Umatilla City Council encourages the entire community to “join us in celebrating our trees. They enrich our lives in numerable ways by providing cooling shade, attracting wildlife, purifying our air and water, preventing soil erosion and beautifying our homes and community.”
This year, city of Umatilla will celebrate Arbor Day with the planting of Bowhall red maple and pyramidal hornbeam trees along Sixth Street. The community is welcome to join the event on March 13 at 8:30 a.m. Umatilla has partnered with Terra Verde Landscapers to assist the city with the project.
Volunteers will meet at Village Square Park (next to the library) at 8:30 a.m., where city staff and local tree experts will provide guidance. Free coffee and donuts will be provided to anyone in attendance. City staff and volunteers will be provided masks, sanitizer, shovels, gloves and a safety vest. Social distancing will be practiced. Anyone who arrives and wishes to participate will be provided all they need to do so.
Those wishing to volunteer are encouraged to help plan for the event by registering online prior to March 4 at www.Umatilla-city.org/ParksRec.
For more information, contact Esmeralda Horn at 541-922-3226, extension 108.
