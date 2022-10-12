Christy Woodard and familiy.png

Nikki Leslie, back row left, stands next to her mother Christy Woodard of Umatilla, with their family in December 2021. Leslie has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover the costs of her mother’s transportation to Kennewick for cancer treatment.

 Nikki Leslie/Contributed Photo

UMATILLA — Nikki Leslie, 33, of Umatilla has set up a GoFundMe account for her mother, Christy Woodard, 59, who was diagnosed five years ago with myeloma, an incurable blood cancer. It can however be treated and slowed.

Woodard’s myeloma was previously in remission, Leslie said. Doctors told the family it could come back anywhere from five to 10 years.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, but prefer business stories and human interest features to covering local government. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.