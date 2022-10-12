Nikki Leslie, back row left, stands next to her mother Christy Woodard of Umatilla, with their family in December 2021. Leslie has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover the costs of her mother’s transportation to Kennewick for cancer treatment.
UMATILLA — Nikki Leslie, 33, of Umatilla has set up a GoFundMe account for her mother, Christy Woodard, 59, who was diagnosed five years ago with myeloma, an incurable blood cancer. It can however be treated and slowed.
Woodard’s myeloma was previously in remission, Leslie said. Doctors told the family it could come back anywhere from five to 10 years.
“A month ago she started having a pain in her shoulder,” Leslie said. “After several doctor visits, they discovered it was a mass.”
Woodard goes to weekly chemo treatments at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center in Kennewick, and is now undergoing radiation therapy. She experiences pain in her hip as well, so Leslie fears the cancer is spreading.
“It is known to multiply throughout the body,” she said. “We are awaiting results currently.”
Woodard’s daily appointments require a round-trip of nearly 70 miles.
“We are asking for help to cover expenses for her trips to and from these appointments,” Leslie said. “As we all know, the cost of gas and life, in general, is expensive, and living on social security like she is, makes her daily trips to medical providers more stressful due to limited finances. My family and I would greatly appreciate assistance with our financial needs.”
Regular gas in the Tri-Cities cost $5.01 on average on Monday, Oct. 10, up from $4.35 a month earlier and $3.61 a year ago, according to the AAA. Its recent high was $5.31 on June 15.
Woodard has three children and five grandchildren.
“I am her middle child,” Leslie said. “I actually just moved down the street from her. She is a huge part of me and my children’s life.
“We are blown away by the support and donations received through GFM!” Leslie said. “I started out with a goal of $1,000. I created the account on a Thursday evening and by 7:30 a.m. Friday we had already met that goal, and donations, prayers and helpful information kept rolling in! I then moved up the goal to $1,500 and it is still climbing. Our community and surrounding support to help my mom has given us hope in this emotional time.”
Leslie’s GoFundMe campaign had accumulated $2,315 in 36 donations by Oct. 10.
Multiple myeloma is a cancer of mature plasma cells in the bone marrow, which can spread throughout the body, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
