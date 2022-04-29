UMATILLA — Having left Houston on Sunday, April 24, Umatilla High School students and their advisers were exhausted by the time they arrived home.
The competitors represented their school at FIRST Championship, April 20-23. They did not win honors, but they came back from their journey with joy in their hearts and memories on the forefront of their minds.
Shortly after 6 a.m. April 27, members of the Umatilla High School robotics team, Confidential, arrived in town. Their bus pulled up to the front of their school, the doors opened and sleepy students picked up their backpacks, sleeping bags and suitcases and exited the bus.
The students took their first steps in town, after their multi-day, 30-hour bus ride, and they were greeted by their parents and other loved ones. There were hugs, and the students livened up. That is when they started speaking about their adventure.
Alejandro Escovedo, junior, was among the first people off the bus.
“The trip was awesome,” he said.
Escovedo said he said he enjoyed seeing different states. Colorado and Texas were his favorites, he said. Texas was of particular interest to him, he added, because of the food.
At one restaurant, he said, he ate a sirloin steak. The best part, though, was watching a few of his classmates engage in an eating contest, he added.
One of the eating-contest participants was Elias Gomez. A junior at Umatilla High, Gomez said he ate 55 ounces of a 72-ounce steak, with sides.
“It was hard,” he said.
He said this was the first trip to a world championship he had made with the robotics team. It also was, according to Gomez, the farthest he had ever been from home, and he was very happy to have encountered other people from many different places. It was especially interesting, he said, to have met teenagers from other countries, including Mexico and Israel.
Another junior, Aaron Ochoa, expressed the same sentiment. It was his first year in robotics, he said, and he liked meeting other students from different countries. He also said he was impressed with a jumping robot in the contest.
The contest was similarly enjoyed by Vicente Campos, freshman, who said there were many interesting robots there. He said he was able to speak to other teams, and he thinks he picked up some knowledge he can use in future competitions.
“We had a lot of fun,” he said.
Rafael Garcia-Sanchez, freshman, said the trip was quite an experience.
“I got to meet a lot of people from different states, eat at Chick-fil-A, eat some Chinese food, and I want to go back,” he said.
Seeing him come off the bus, his mother, Maria D. Sanchez, rushed over to him and gave him a big hug.
“My boy is home,” she said.
She said she was “very proud” of her son, and that he “represented his town well.”
“I think he’s a really great brother to have,” Rogelio Garcia-Sanchez, Rafael Garcia-Sanchez’s younger brother, said. A McNary Heights Elementary School student, he said he also would like to take a trip to Texas someday, just like his big brother.
There were other family members at the arrival Tess White, who went on the trip with the team, is the mother of Heidi Sipe, Umatilla School District superintendent, who was on the trip, too. White said the competition was “incredible” and the Umatilla kids were “amazing.”
“You just wouldn’t understand how great this was unless you were there,” she said.
Seeing the great size of the event, and the skill of the competitors, she described herself as overwhelmed. She said that everyone there represents the top 1% of all students who are doing this sort of work. For Umatilla to be part of that select group, then, was “just wonderful,” she said.
Heidi Sipe, who was standing at the bus with her mother and the departing students, agreed. She said Confidential was part of something special, and the team members did “really well.”
“The best thing was that they were surrounded by so many excellent people and teams,” she said. “They got a real experience, they got to see the strengths of those teams, and they learned what they can do next time.”
White added, “the program never ends.” The team will continue its work, and competitors will grow evermore great.
Mentor Megan Lorence, who teaches seventh grade and was on the trip, too, concurred. Having been on the team a decade ago, on its first trip to worlds, she said this team has the same tenacity as her own team.
As we are all returning from the pandemic, she said it is outstanding that Umatilla High School had been able to compete on the world’s stage. The success of Confidential members, she said, is a testament to their ability to weather adversity.
Lorence, who appeared at three worlds competitions, has experience with comebacks. She stated her thoughts on the future of the team.
”They’ll be back,” she said.
Key takeaways from the coach
Kyle Sipe, robotics coach, agrees with others in saying Confidential could return to Houston next year. For that to happen, though, he stated it must once again qualify for the contest. He said the team must learn from its mistakes and work to be even more competitive.
Team members spoke with different teams to see how they were organized, according to the coach. Confidential plans to follow the examples set by other teams, revisiting their organizational structure, separating members of different skills and assigning them to different parts of each build.
“There is so much learning,” he said.
