The “Give what you can, Take what you need” Kindness Board at Umatilla High School is ready for students to leave positive messages for others or to take one. The board is part of the school's Leadership Class's Kindness Campaign.
UMATILLA — Umatilla High School students are taking to heart the saying, “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”
The school’s Leadership Class has created a Kindness Campaign, according to a press release from the school district, that the whole school can get involved in.
First, there is a “Give what you can, Take what you need” Kindness Board, where students have two choices.
On a small, blank piece of paper, students write a kind, motivational or inspirational message and leave it there for someone, or they can take one of the messages others have written.
Second is the Motivational Tree, where students can leave heart-shaped messages with positive words and ideas for how to brighten someone else’s day. Some of the examples on the tree are “Give a teacher a note of thanks” and “Tell someone to have a great day.”
But the class is not done with the project, according to the release. Coming soon is a large cardboard mailbox where students can write a note praising someone for doing a great job, which Leadership Class students will deliver.
Students are also making TikTok kindness videos to share during advisory, making positive and funny signs to hang around the school and creating a painted rock garden to share kind words and artwork.
April Dirksen, vice principal at UHS, said in the press release the Kindness Campaign is the final project of the semester for the Leadership Class, but “the campaign also is a great way to make this time of year, with its cold weather and stress of the semester ending, a little happier for everyone.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.