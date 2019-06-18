UMATILLA — Renewed interest and energy is rejuvenating the excitement for Umatilla’s signature summer event.
Kacie Evans, executive coordinator at the Umatilla Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, is amped up for this year’s Umatilla Landing Days celebration. The committee, Evans said, reeled in additional help and she’s anticipating a great weekend with park activities, music and entertainment and a gigantic fireworks show.
“The city of Umatilla has been a phenomenal support for Landing Days this year,” Evans said. “I’m really excited because it’s going to be a great family event.”
Landing Days kicks off Friday evening from 5-10 p.m. at the Umatilla Marina and RV Park, 1710 Quincy Ave. A beer garden and live entertainment will tune up the crowd.
The musical acts include Grupo Viajero, a local Latino band, and Krome, a Yakima-based group that performs classic rock, 1970s pop and rhythm & blues. While the evening event is geared more toward adults, all ages are welcome, Evans said. Also, she said a coffee vendor will provide an extra jolt.
Saturday gets rolling at 10 a.m. with the annual Landing Days parade. People who haven’t registered can check-in before the 9:15 a.m. line-up on L and Seventh streets. Ribbons will be awarded to the top three entries.
After the parade (approximately 11 a.m.), the celebration moves to Umatilla Marina Park. There is no entry fee, however, there is a $5 parking charge. Money collected goes to the fireworks fund.
And the fireworks show, Evans said, should be a blast.
“It’s always been big,” she said. “But it’s going to be bigger and better because we’ve really upped the ante on it this year.”
Activities leading up to the spectacular show over the Columbia River also will be a blast, Evans said. Everything is super-sized this year — with 50-60 vendors already gearing up to serve food and drinks, sell their wares and offer games and activities, including a rock climbing wall and KnockerBall.
During the day, stage entertainment includes a number of area acts showing off their talents. With all the sizzling hot fun, kids will have a place to cool down with a huge variety of water attractions.
The evening entertainment warms up with Grupo Viajero, followed by Trespasser, a long-running country and rock band from the Tri-Cities. The night crescendos with Leah Justine, a sassy and soulful singer. Justine is said to possess a flair for colorful stories that complements her country and Southern rock roots.
For more information or to register as a vendor ($40), call 541-922-4825, visit www.umatillaorchamber.org or search Facebook.
