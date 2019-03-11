UMATILLA — Hardback volumes are 50 cents each and paperbacks are 25 cents during the upcoming book sale at the Umatilla Public Library.
The event will be held Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 700 Sixth St., Umatilla.
For more information, call 541-922-5704.
