UMATILLA — Food vendors, Santa Claus, live entertainment and a Winter Wonderland Carnival are all featured during the city of Umatilla’s Christmas Tree Lighting event.
The celebration is Thursday beginning at 4 p.m. at Victory Square Park, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. The tree lighting is set for 6 p.m.
People are encouraged to help support the Umatilla Public Library by participating in carnival-style games — fun prizes will be awarded. In addition, concessions will be available for purchase.
Also, the Umatilla Volunteer Firefighters Association will host a baked potato feed. Donations will be accepted, which will help support the Christmas basket program in providing food for area families in need.
For more information, call 541-922-3226 or search Facebook.
