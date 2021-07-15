UMATILLA — The Umatilla Marina and RV Park will host free family movie nights.
Sponsored by Umatilla Parks and Recreation, the upcoming flicks are “Onward” (July 16); “My Spy” (July 30) and “The Croods: A New Age” (Aug. 13). The marina is at 1710 Quincy Ave., Umatilla. The shows start at dusk. People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.
For more information, call 541-922-3226 or visit www.umatilla-city.org/parksrec.
