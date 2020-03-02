UMATILLA — Area Girl Scouts are teaming up with the Umatilla Museum to provide information and a chance to buy Girl Scout Cookies.
Representatives from Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington will be on hand to answer questions about the organization — both for girls and potential volunteers. The free drop-in event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Umatilla Museum, 911 Sixth St.
In addition to learning about opportunities through the Girl Scouts, people are encouraged to pick up some Girl Scout Cookies. The yearly sales campaign provides revenue for the organization that supports local programming and supplies, as well as special trips and adventure activities. Also, it offers the girls an opportunity to practice such skills as goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills. For more about Girl Scouts in the region, visit www.girlscoutsosw.org/join.
Visitors also are invited to check out the museum, which highlights local history of the area. Museum secretary Judy Simmons said hosting the Girl Scouts information event was a good chance to open the museum's doors during the off-season.
During its regular season from May through October, the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission charge. For more about the museum, call president Larry Hardy at 541-371-9050.
