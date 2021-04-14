UMATILLA — The Umatilla Museum, 911 Sixth St., will hold its grand opening on May 8, and is seeking volunteers to help staff the museum.
The museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The board of the Umatilla Historical Foundation will offer a stipend to volunteers to help offset their time and expense for each three-hour shift worked.
For more information, or to volunteer, call Judy Simmons at 541-571-8780 or email j205simmons@gmail.com.
