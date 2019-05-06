UMATILLA — The Umatilla Museum invites the public to a flag ceremony.
The event is Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the museum, 900 Sixth St. The old flag is being retired and being replaced by a new one, which was donated by Chief Darla Huxel of the Umatilla Police Department.
In other museum news, Leslie Smith said Umatilla students in fifth through 12th grade are invited to enter historical dioramas that are related to the city of Umatilla or Umatilla County. Monetary prizes will be awarded in two age groups to the top entries.
The entries are due Friday, May 24 and the winners will be announced during Umatilla Landing Days, which is June 21-22. For more information about the dioramas, call Stephanie Williams-Strege of the Umatilla School District at 541-922-6516.
The Umatilla Museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of May; then beginning June 1, it’s open Tuesday through Saturday. There is no admission charge. For questions about the museum, call 541-626-2099.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.