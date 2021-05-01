UMATILLA — A Paint & Sip event for adults is being presented by the Umatilla Public Library and Umatilla Parks & Rec program.
The event is Friday, May 7, from 6-8 p.m. in the Umatilla City Council chambers, 700 Sixth St. While there is no fee, advance registration is required due to limited spaces. Participants must be 21 or older. A driver’s license or identification is required for entry. There is a two-drink limit. Also, nonalcoholic beverages and snacks will be provided. In addition, COVID-19 mask and social distancing protocols will be observed.
No experience is necessary as participants will follow step-by-step guidance from the instructor. For more information or to register, call 541-922-3226 or visit https://secure.rec1.com/OR/umatilla-or and choose “Adult activities.”
