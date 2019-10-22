UMATILLA — The city of Umatilla and the Umatilla School District are gearing up for Halloween-related events early.
Trick-or-Treat on Sixth Street is Friday from 4-6 p.m. — watch for signs on the windows of participating businesses for an opportunity to collect treats. Also, other participants will be located at Village Square Park handing out goodies. And a trunk-or-treat will take place in the Umatilla School District parking lot.
In addition, the Umatilla Chamber of Commerce is hosting a pumpkin carving contest — bring your best carved pumpkin to enter. The Umatilla Museum is getting in on the fun with a best pet costume contest.
For more information, call the city at 541-922-3226. Also, see next Wednesday’s East Oregonian for area Halloween (Oct. 31) activities.
