Handbell soloist Phyllis Tincher, pictured, and Rev. Sean Rogers, pianist, will perform as part of Ring Praise Music Ministry. The free concert, part of the 100-year celebration of Umatilla Community Presbyterian Church, is Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 14 Martin Drive, Umatilla.
UMATILLA — A handbell and piano concert will ring praises as the Umatilla Community Presbyterian Church celebrates its 100-year anniversary.
Ring Praise Music Ministry, featuring Phyllis Tincher, handbell soloist, and Rev. Sean Rogers, pianist, will perform Friday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. at the church, 14 Martin Drive, Umatilla. People are invited to come at 6 p.m. to enjoy refreshments and learn more about the church’s history. There is no admission charge.
During the concert, the audience will have an opportunity to ring hand chimes as everyone sings. No music experience is needed. All ages are invited to join in.
The duo has made four CDs together, which will be available for purchase at the event. They are $15 each and money goes to supporting the Ring Praise ministry.
Tincher has been solo ringing since 1997 and has directed adult and youth handbell choirs since 1993. She currently directs a women’s handbell group at Crossroads Community Church in Nampa, Idaho.
Rogers is an Episcopal priest serving at St. Matthews Episcopal Church and Grace Chapel at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. In addition, he works as a music coach and accompanist for opera singers and instrumentalists.
Tammy Malgesini
