Handbell soloist Phyllis Tincher, pictured, and Rev. Sean Rogers, pianist, will perform as part of Ring Praise Music Ministry. The free concert, part of the 100-year celebration of Umatilla Community Presbyterian Church, is Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 14 Martin Drive, Umatilla.

UMATILLA — A handbell and piano concert will ring praises as the Umatilla Community Presbyterian Church celebrates its 100-year anniversary.

Ring Praise Music Ministry, featuring Phyllis Tincher, handbell soloist, and Rev. Sean Rogers, pianist, will perform Friday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. at the church, 14 Martin Drive, Umatilla. People are invited to come at 6 p.m. to enjoy refreshments and learn more about the church’s history. There is no admission charge.

