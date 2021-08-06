UMATILLA — Games, bounce houses, face painting, arts and crafts and more are planned as a celebration of the end of summer.
Presented by the city of Umatilla, the Summer Wrap-Up Party is Friday, Aug. 13, from 4-7 p.m. at the Umatilla Marina & RV Park, 1710 Quincy Ave. There is no admission charge.
People are invited to hang out afterwards for the final Movies in the Park for the season. “The Croods: A New Age” will start at 8:30 p.m.
For more information, call 541-922-3226 or visit www.umatilla-city.org/parksrec.
