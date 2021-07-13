UMATILLA — Umatilla’s Saturday Market is well underway and will continue weekly until Sept. 18.
Organizers said craft, food and other vendors offer a little something for everyone. The market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Victory Square Park, located next to Umatilla City Hall on Sixth Street.
Each week, there are free giveaways. In addition, the event hosts free interactive crafts, displays or games. The upcoming markets feature:
• July 17: Umatilla Rural Fire Department will provide safety demonstrations and a fire apparatus on display.
• July 24: Umatilla Police Department will promote National Night Out with patrol vehicles on display.
• July 31: Free bingo from 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information or to inquire about vendor space, contact hannah@umatilla-city.org, 541-922-3226 or visit www.umatilla-city.org/parksrec.
