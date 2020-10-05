UMATILLA — The Umatilla Chamber of Commerce and city of Umatilla will host a city council candidates' forum on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St.
After Mayor Mary Dedrick offers opening comments, candidates Daren Dufloth and Devon Mitchell (position 2), Ashley Wheeler and Isis Ilias (position 4) and Roak TenEyck and Ivan Gutierrez (position 6) will discuss their positions on local issues and answer questions from the audience, with moderation by Mark Ribich. Seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements, and face coverings are required (some masks will be available at the event).
For more information, call chamber executive director Salud Campos at 541-922-4825, email scampos@umatillaorchamber.org, or visit www.umatillachamber.org.
