HERMISTON — Get ready to smile — Santa Claus is coming to the Union Club.
Pictures with Santa is Friday from 5-7 p.m. at 201 E. Main St., Hermiston. Kimberly Rae Photography will be onsite to take photos of St. Nick with the kids. The event also features free craft activities, cookies and cocoa.
For more information, call 541-289-8299 or search Facebook.
