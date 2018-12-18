UMATILLA — In celebration of its new location, a ribbon cutting and grand opening is planned at United Grain.
The ceremony will include Jason Middleton, United Grain regional manager, the Umatilla Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Mayor Daren Dufloth and City Manager David Stockdale. The public is invited to attend Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 775 Beach Access Road, located in the Port of Umatilla Industrial Area.
United Grain relocated its regional office to Umatilla this past spring after assuming grain distribution services from Pendleton Grain Growers. The location was selected in part to maximize proximity to the grain storage and grain barge services at the port.
For more information about the celebration, contact Kacie Evans, chamber executive director, at 541-922-4825 or kevans@umatillaorchamber.org.
