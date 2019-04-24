For a handful of co-workers at Hermiston’s Columbia Bank, it’s been “Taco Tuesday” almost every day of the week.
Debra Wainwright, vice president/business banking relationship manager, shared about Tastiest Taco, a fundraiser for the United Way of Umatilla & Morrow Counties. She also serves on the United Way board and was thrilled with the positive response from co-workers.
“A taco is never a bad thing,” personal banker Elida Gutierrez said with a laugh.
“Oh my god, tacos — let’s go,” added Aracely Urenda, a bank teller.
Branch manager Chris Bettencourt said in addition to a contest between co-workers, there’s a competition between the Hermiston and Pendleton branches to see who can sell the most Tastiest Taco stamp books. While the prize for the winner in the Hermiston branch is still a surprise, the incentive between the branches is pretty basic.
“It’s bragging rights,” said Angela Stanley, branch supervisor. “It’s the Hermiston vs. Pendleton thing of bragging rights.”
Beth Harrington, United Way’s resource development coordinator, hopes participants have fun with Tastiest Taco. In addition to enjoying tacos from 10 local vendors — including six locations in Hermiston and one each in Irrigon, Pendleton, Stanfield and Umatilla — she encourages people to post about it on social media.
The Tastiest Taco fundraiser continues through May 5. Stamp books are $10, which provides a free taco at each vendor.
Participants are asked to vote for their favorite. Harrington said the winner gets to display the Tastiest Taco plaque for a year — until next year’s contest.
Nearly a dozen people gathered around a set of tables Monday night at Nookie’s Restaurant & Brewery. Server Sean Altizer didn’t need to write down the order — a round of tacos. The prime rib taco came with a special sauce and pico de gallo.
“This is something we made for this event,” Altizer said. “We are talking about adding it to the menu.”
Bettencourt said participating in Tastiest Taco provides an incentive for people to eat at restaurants they’ve never gone to before. Several of the Columbia Bank employees agreed, saying they have already discovered new places as part of their own personal taco journey.
Maria Castillo, a drive-up teller, said she loves tacos. However, prior to buying a taco stamp book, she had only eaten at four of the 10 participating vendors.
“It just gives me another reason to eat tacos,” she said. “I’m excited to try them out.”
Besides all the tacos, Gutierrez said the fundraiser helps important causes through the United Way. Unless designated otherwise by the giver, donations support local organizations.
“People don’t always realize it, but they help a lot of people in our community,” Gutierrez said.
The fundraiser, Harrington said, comes at a critical time for the United Way. Members of the Community Investment Committees are currently involved with the funding allocation process.
With a shortage of funds, Harrington is hopeful enough additional money will be raised to help support agencies in need.
Tastiest Taco stamp books can still be obtained via www.umatillamorrowunitedway.org, Columbia Bank branches in Hermiston (1033 S. Highway 395) and Pendleton (2101 S.W. Court Place), or by calling Harrington at 541-314-5888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.