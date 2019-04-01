The United Way of Umatilla and Morrow Counties is looking for community members interested in assisting with its funding allocation process.
Beth Harrington, resource development coordinator, estimates that volunteers will be needed for approximately 12-18 hours as part of its Community Investment Committees. The time commitment includes a pair of evening meetings and participating in three to five site visits between April 11-25.
The United Way partners with community organizations to help provide funding for needed programs and services. For more information, contact Harrington at beth@uwbluemt.org or 541-276-2661 for more information.
