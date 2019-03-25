The United Way of Umatilla & Morrow Counties has teamed up with 10 area restaurants and food trucks for the Tastiest Taco contest and fundraiser. Beginning April 12 and leading up to Cinco de Mayo, participants can sample tacos and vote on their favorite.
To participate, people need to buy a $10 stamp book. The booklet provides one free featured taco (including vegetarian options) at each of the 10 local participating vendors in Umatilla and Morrow counties one delicious taco at a time between April 12 and May 5 — including six locations in Hermiston and one each in Irrigon, Pendleton, Stanfield and Umatilla. Also, Tastiest Taco T-shirts are available for $15.
When visiting the vendors, bring your booklet to get it stamped. And, for added fun, post a photo to social media with #tastiesttaco2019. After sampling all the tacos, go to the United Way website to vote. The winning vendor will receive a Tastiest Taco plaque to display for the year.
Tastiest Taco stamp books can be obtained via www.umatillamorrowunitedway.org, Banner Bank, 125 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton, or Columbia Bank branches in Pendleton (2101 S.W. Court Place) and Hermiston (1033 S. Highway 395) or the United Way office, 125 S.E. Court Ave., Suite B, Pendleton. For more information, contact Beth Harrington at the United Way at 541-276-2661 or beth@uwbluemt.org.
