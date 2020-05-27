WALLA WALLA, Wash. — United Way of the Blue Mountains, a local nonprofit serving Baker, Columbia, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Walla Walla counties, has rescheduled its annual charitable golf tournament to July 16, 2021.
“After careful consultation with our planning committee and Board members regarding the health and safety of all of our event supporters — our participants, employees, event sponsors, and our volunteers — we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the United Way Annual Charity Golf Tournament, scheduled for July 17, 2020, in Pendleton. The event has been tentatively rescheduled for Friday, July 16, 2021,” said spokeswoman Monica Boyle in a press release.
Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, United Way of the Blue Mountains felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. Though disappointed about canceling the tournament, "we know it's the right decision based on the information we have today,” Boyle said.
The 2019 United Way Charitable Golf Tournament raised $20,324 to be invested in Umatilla and Morrow counties. This is a significant portion of funding in these communities. In their effort to continue to support Successful Kids, Tools for Independence and Emergency Assistance, United Way of the Blue Mountains continues to solicit donations for these programs. Businesses and individuals that anticipated supporting the nonprofit through sponsorship or participation are encouraged to consider a donation in lieu of this year's event support. As the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived on the heels of record-breaking floods in the region, local communities need support more than ever before.
To help support United Way of the Blue Mountains, visit www.uwbluemt.org, or email Monica Boyle at monica@uwbluemt.org.
