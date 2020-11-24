WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The United Way of the Blue Mountains has been chosen to receive funding for Phase 38 under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.
Umatilla County will receive $31,679 for Phase 38.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
The local EFSP board will determine how funds awarded are to be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Program funds are used to provide the following, as determined by the local board in funded jurisdictions:
• Food, in the form of served meals or groceries/food boxes
• Lodging in a mass shelter or hotel
• One month's rent or mortgage payment
• One month's utility bill
In keeping with the emergency nature of this award, completed applications must be submitted to christy@uwbluemt.org or completed online at www.uwbluemt.org/EFSP no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
