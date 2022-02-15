HERMISTON — An annual event in Hermiston that has drawn female believers returns this year.
IF:Gathering comes back for an in-person format March 4 and 5 at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. On the first day, doors open at 5 p.m. for a 6 p.m. start. For the second day of the event, doors open at 8:30 a.m. for a 9 a.m. start.
IF:Hermiston is part of a larger national women’s nondenominational event, IF:Gathering. Kimberly Rill, a volunteer for the event, explained the first IF:Gathering in 2014 had the theme, “If we follow God, then what can happen?” The following events kept this title, inviting attendees to imagine the possibilities of their devotion.
According to a recent press release, the main IF:Gathering is in Dallas, Texas. Hermiston and other communities are hosting their own events that will stream the Dallas event and watch its speakers. The IF:Hermiston event also will have local speakers.
Rill said at the start, IF:Hermiston was a small gathering and has grown each year. Around 300 people have been showing up in recent years, and they come from Hermiston, Boardman, Irrigon, Umatilla and other nearby cities.
“We draw in a big crowd,” she said.
And all attendees are women.
Rill, who also is a workforce training specialist with the Port of Morrow, said she started her involvement with this event as a participant. She later became a volunteer.
“I felt like it was a really strong group of women in Hermiston,” she said. “They were doing a great mission. It’s a great event and something I want to see continue.”
She said every year is different, but this year’s overall message is that God can do good things. She added she hopes women can learn new ways of communication through their involvement in IF:Hermiston. Also, they should feel empowered, Rill said.
Topics will include “living with compassion and conviction,” social media use, embracing emotions and family life, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.