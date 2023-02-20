PENDLETON — This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Pendleton Center for the Arts' Open Regional Exhibit, which brings beginning, emerging and established artists together to share their best work.
The arts center seeks works of artists from across Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington for the show. Adults 18 and over may enter up to two pieces and a special category is available for artists 13-17 years old. Artists can submit works in any medium except photography.
Date for drop-off of artwork is March 4, noon to 5 p.m.. The exhibit opens March 9 in the East Oregonian Gallery with refreshments served at 5:30 p.m. and a judge’s critique and award ceremony at 6:30 p.m. The events are free and open to the public.
Banner Bank of Pendleton is a long-time sponsor of the Open Regional event and contributes $1,000 in cash prizes to artists in the adult and teen categories. Visitors to the gallery also have an opportunity to vote for their favorite work and the winner will be awarded the Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award, made possible through the generosity of Katherine Brown and Andrew Picken.
This year’s judge is Pendleton artist Judith Bauman. Judith received her bachelor of fine arts from New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University and her master of fine arts in printmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University. In 2015, she completed Tamarind Institute’s Professional Printer Training Program. She has taught printmaking and drawing at several institutions, most notably 2005-14 at The Evergreen State College and 2015-17 at Northern Arizona University.
Baumann maintains an active studio practice and her work has been shown nationally in group, juried and solo exhibitions and is on display in several public special collections across the country. Her judge’s critique will provide insight into why selected works were singled out for awards and provide some professional development tips for artists looking to further their work.
The exhibit will be on view through April 29. Entry forms are available at the Pendleton Center for the Arts or can be printed from the website, pendletonarts.org. More information is available online or by calling 541-278-9201.
