Open Regional Exhibit at the Pendleton Center for the Arts

A group in this undated photos tours the Open Regional Exhibit at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. Submissions for the 2023 exhibit are due March 4.

 Pendleton Center for the Arts/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Pendleton Center for the Arts' Open Regional Exhibit, which brings beginning, emerging and established artists together to share their best work.

The arts center seeks works of artists from across Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington for the show. Adults 18 and over may enter up to two pieces and a special category is available for artists 13-17 years old. Artists can submit works in any medium except photography.

