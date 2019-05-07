WALLA WALLA — An event is planned to support employee health and wellness and the Walla Walla Veterans Administration Medical Center’s homeless veterans program.
The VA2K Walk ‘n’ Roll is Wednesday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the campus of the Walla Walla VA, 77 Wainwright Drive. Those who complete the walk, which is wheelchair accessible, will receive a VA2K medallion, while supplies last. Also, water will be provided.
While walking around the grounds, participants can peruse information tables, interact with birds of prey from Blue Mountain Wildlife and make a donation to support homeless veterans. In addition to monetary needs, suggested donations could include cleaning and paper products, phone cards or Trac phones, and household items, such as brooms, mops and dust pans.
For more information, contact Linda Wondra at 509-525-5200, linda.wondra@va.gov or visit www.wallawalla.va.gov.
