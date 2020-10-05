WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla VA Medical Center and Clinics are offering free drive-thru flu shot clinics to veterans. Eligible veterans will be able to get their flu shots without leaving their vehicle.
Shot clinics are available on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, from 8-10 a.m., at the La Grande VA Clinic parking lot, 202 12th St., and on Oct. 9 and Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Richland VA Clinic parking lot, 825 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Washington.
Veterans who are unable to attend these clinics can get a free flu shot from a VA in-network pharmacy or urgent care facility by visiting https://www.va.gov/find-locations (enter your ZIP code and select “community pharmacies” or “urgent care” under “Facility Type”). Veterans can also call or message their primary care team to schedule an appointment for a flu shot.
Additional information on all of Walla Walla VA’s scheduled drive-thru flu shot clinics at all clinic sites is located on the VA’s external website, https://bit.ly/2RCHajR, as well as posted on both the website’s calendar (www.wallawalla.va.gov) and Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page at the “events” tab.
For more information, call Linda Wondra, Walla Walla VA public affairs officer, at 509-386-1117.
