WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla VA Medical Center invites all who are interested to participate in its ninth annual Palliative Care Forum.
The virtual forum is a free skill-building workshop available to all healthcare professionals. Guest speakers will discuss such topics as geriatric extended care, hospice, suicide prevention and health promotion/disease prevention.
The event is Friday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to noon via Webex at bit.ly/VAPCF2021. The security passcode j2Chpnz55p?. No pre-registration is required. However, those who register in advance will receive a reminder email.
For more information, contact Sandra Lenz, palliative care coordinator, at 509-525-5200, ext. 26715.
