PENDLETON — Vacation Bible school at the Pendleton Free Methodist Church will focus on encounters with Jesus.
With a theme of “In the Wild,” the event is July 8-11 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1711 S.W. 44th St., Pendleton. It’s open to kids who just completed kindergarten through fifth grade.
Those planning to attend are asked to pre-register at www.pendfmc.org. For more information, call 541-276-6015.
