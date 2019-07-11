HERMISTON — An African safari theme is featured during vacation Bible school at Living Faith Center.
Children ages 3-12 are invited to go on an adventure of a lifetime during ROAR Vacation Bible School. The event is July 21-26 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the church, 1611 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston.
For more information or to register, visit www.winacity.org. For questions or to arrange transportation, call 541-567-4486 or 541-720-7808.
