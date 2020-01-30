HERMISTON — An evening of dancing, socializing and honoring area veterans and Gold Star recipients is being organized by the auxiliaries of both the Hermiston VFW and American Legion.
Hearts for Veterans is Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6-9 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 45 W. Cherry Ave., Hermiston. The evening includes music by Wires & Wood. The local veteran-led group plays country, bluegrass and gospel music, said Cathy Stolz, vice president of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Thanks to the generous support from the community during recent events hosted by the groups, admission is free for all veterans and Gold Star recipients. The fee for others is $9 per person.
“We want to honor our veterans,” Stolz said. “We have nothing but respect for our veterans and this is a small way to thank them for their service.”
The evening begins with fun games — think Monty Hall and “Let’s Make A Deal” — and prize giveaways. Donations of gift items and prizes from individuals and businesses are being sought, Stolz said.
Nonalcoholic beverages will be available. Also, the women of the auxiliary will serve up some delectable desserts — including a chocolate fountain — and hearty appetizers.
“We’re going to have hero sandwiches because every veteran is our hero,” Stolz said.
A special dance floor will be laid in place to encourage people to kick up their heels. Wires & Wood features Les McMasters, Curt Claughton, Rusty Roe, Bill Myers and Bob Emert. Several of the members play with the old-time fiddlers, Stolz said. Also, Leanne McMasters accompanies on keyboards.
While Wires & Wood takes an intermission, Angie Kile will continue to offer entertainment. The Hermiston woman was a big hit during the November USO Night event held at the Union Club.
“She had everyone in the palm of her hand the whole night. She just belts out the songs,” Stolz said. “Even if you don’t dance, you will be entertained by her. She hits all the notes.”
For more information, search Facebook for American Legion Post 37 or VFW Desert Post 4750. For questions or to make a donation, contact Stolz at 541-571-5816 or cathystolz@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.