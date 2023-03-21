John and Janna Vandenbrink FFA honor

Ione, Irrigon, Heppner and Riverside FFA members and advisors salute JVB Dairy and John and Janna Vandenbrink, front, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, for being awarded the Oregon State FFA Distinguished Service Award. The Ione couple was honored during the Oregon FFA State Convention at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, Redmond.

 Erin Heideman/Contributed Photo

REDMOND — JVB Dairy and John and Jana VandenBrink were awarded the Oregon FFA Distinguished Service Award. The Ione couple was honored at the Oregon FFA State Convention on Saturday, March 18, at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, Redmond. It is the highest award given at the state level.

According to a press release from Erin Heideman, Ione FFA advisor, they were nominated by the four Morrow County chapters — Ione, Irrigon, Heppner and Riverside. She said the VandenBrinks have provided support at the Morrow County Livestock Auction for more than 10 years, which benefits youth exhibitors in both 4-H and FFA.

