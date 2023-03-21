Ione, Irrigon, Heppner and Riverside FFA members and advisors salute JVB Dairy and John and Janna Vandenbrink, front, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, for being awarded the Oregon State FFA Distinguished Service Award. The Ione couple was honored during the Oregon FFA State Convention at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, Redmond.
REDMOND — JVB Dairy and John and Jana VandenBrink were awarded the Oregon FFA Distinguished Service Award. The Ione couple was honored at the Oregon FFA State Convention on Saturday, March 18, at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, Redmond. It is the highest award given at the state level.
According to a press release from Erin Heideman, Ione FFA advisor, they were nominated by the four Morrow County chapters — Ione, Irrigon, Heppner and Riverside. She said the VandenBrinks have provided support at the Morrow County Livestock Auction for more than 10 years, which benefits youth exhibitors in both 4-H and FFA.
Their support for the FFA “donation animal” each year is especially impressive, Heideman said. One of the four chapters will raise and contribute the animal that sells at the very end of the livestock auction.
All proceeds, she said, are split equally amongst the chapters to help facilitate the backpack program in their respective communities. Through this effort, it is estimated that JVB Dairy has contributed more than $120,000 in support so FFA members can help fight food insecurity in their schools.
“Each chapter operates its program differently, but the goal is to provide food for children who need it,” Beth Dickenson, Heppner FFA advisor, said. “In total, our county programs support 415 food bags monthly at last count.”
Dickenson said the ongoing generosity, especially for the past six years, is what allows Heppner’s backpack programs to grow and continue to provide healthy meals to kids year-round. Heideman agreed, saying their contributions and support is not just limited to the county fair and the backpack program.
“The churches in Ione also benefit from their service,” she said.
Heideman said the purpose of the distinguished service award is to recognize outstanding contributions made to agricultural education and FFA programs. FFA districts are invited to nominate organizations, agencies or other groups for outstanding contributions made to the Oregon FFA Association and the total program of agricultural education.
