HERMISTON — Light Up a Life honors friends and family while providing support to Vange John Memorial Hospice.
For more than three decades, the campaign helps people celebrate the life of loved ones during the holiday season. In addition, it raises money to assist the nonprofit organization in meeting the needs of hospice patients and their families throughout the year.
With a suggested donation of $15, an illuminated Christmas ornament will be displayed on the Christmas tree in the main entrance lobby at Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Ornaments can be dedicated in honor of someone or in memory of a friend or loved one.
A special Light Up A Life broadcast will feature the reading of submitted names on Jan. 8, 6 p.m. on KOHU 1360 AM and via www.facebook.com/gshcsnews. Also, a digital audio recording is available upon request.
For more information or to make a tax-deductible contribution, visit www.gshealth.org/lightupalife. For questions, call Carollyn at 541-667-3540.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
