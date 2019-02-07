HERMISTON — Unique Hair Salon is hosting the "Love is in the Air" vendor event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The salon is located at 245 E. Main St., Hermiston.
Vendors with offerings for valentine shoppers include Lularoe by Sara Jane; Tastefully Simply by Deanna Plum; Premier Designs Jewelry by Lynne Hamblin; 2Chicks Signs; Beauty Counter by Kara McKenzie; Valentine mini pictures by Delila Mendoza; and Hidden Inspiration Furniture.
The salon also plans a drawing for a basket of goodies valued at more than $300.
For more information, call 541-571-5691.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.