IRRIGON — An evening of music, prayer and the sharing of scriptures is planned during a vespers service in Irrigon.
Doug Diamond will perform folk gospel during the free event. The public is invited Friday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Irrigon Seventh-day Adventist Church, 205 Tumbleweed Blvd., Irrigon.
For more information, call 541-922-3895 or visit www.facebook.com/IrrigonSDA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.