PENDLETON — The state of Oregon’s largest veteran resource event is being held in Eastern Oregon for the first time. Veteran Benefit EXPO19 is Saturday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. There is no admission charge.
Sponsored by the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, the event offers a sort of one-stop “shopping” experience. It will provide access to information about veterans benefits, including health care, disability compensation pension, business, burial, transportation, education, recreation, long-term care, records, identification, home loans and more. It’s designed for Oregon veterans of all eras and walks of life.
“One thing we hear from veterans year after year with this event is that they’re blown away by all the benefits and resources they never knew existed,” said ODVA director Kelly Fitzpatrick.
For more information about the Expo, visit www.expo.oregondva.com. For questions, contact Tyler Francke at 503-373-2389 or tyler.francke@state.or.us.
