WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Veterans Affairs Medical Center, along with other VA medical centers in the region, is hosting a public virtual listening session entitled, “The Future of VA Health Care.”
Veterans and members of the public are invited to participate.
Ideas and feedback from veterans is being sought on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for veterans that reinforces the VA’s role as a leader in health care. The listening session, hosted by Dr. Teresa D. Boyd, the VISN20 Network Director, is an opportunity to help reimagine how the VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, veteran-centered manner.
The Virtual VA Listening Session is Friday, May 7, from 1-2:30 p.m. People can participate via computer by registering at www.bit.ly/WallaWallaVAListens or by calling 404-397-1596, access code: 199 092 4246.
For more information or questions related to the listening session, contact Linda Wondra, Walla Walla VA's public affairs officer, at 509-386-1117 or linda.wondra@va.gov.
