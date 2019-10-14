HERMISTON — A Veteran's Appreciation Dinner is set for this Sunday.
The event is free of charge for all veterans and their families. Others interested in learning how to support local veterans are encouraged to attend.
The meal and presentation is Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. It’s free for veterans and their immediate family; the cost is $15 for non-veterans.
Information will be presented about a new veteran assistance program in Umatilla, Morrow and Union counties. The event is sponsored by the Conrad Skinner Veterans Memorial Committee, American Legion Post #37, the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce and Hermiston Parks & Recreation.
To RSVP, contact 541-667-5018 or gwicks@hermiston.or.us. For more information, search Facebook for “Conrad Skinner Veterans Memorial.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.