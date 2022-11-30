Arches National Park
Encompassing nearly 77,000 acres, there's a lot to explore at Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. A Veterans Day announcement on Nov. 11, 2022, by the Biden-Harris administration indicated veterans and Gold Star Families can obtain free lifetime passes to access public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests.

 Tammy Malgesini/East Oregonian, File

AHSAHKA, Idaho — The great outdoors is available to enjoy free of charge to veterans and Gold Star Families.

The availability for free passes was announced by the Biden-Harris administration on Veterans Day. Those eligible can obtain a free lifetime pass to access thousands of federal recreation day use sites, which includes more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests.

