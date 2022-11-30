Encompassing nearly 77,000 acres, there's a lot to explore at Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. A Veterans Day announcement on Nov. 11, 2022, by the Biden-Harris administration indicated veterans and Gold Star Families can obtain free lifetime passes to access public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests.
AHSAHKA, Idaho — The great outdoors is available to enjoy free of charge to veterans and Gold Star Families.
The availability for free passes was announced by the Biden-Harris administration on Veterans Day. Those eligible can obtain a free lifetime pass to access thousands of federal recreation day use sites, which includes more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests.
“This is a small token of appreciation for veterans who have bravely dedicated their lives to defending our freedom,” said Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general.
The pass can be picked up while visiting one of the federal recreation sites. Veterans need to present one form of acceptable identification, including a Department of Defense ID Card, a Veteran Health ID, a Veteran ID Card, or Veteran’s designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license or ID card. In addition, the passes can be obtained via bit.ly/3FbsYIa.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
