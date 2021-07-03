WALLA WALLA — A project designed to improve the lives of veterans by sharing storytelling skills is featured at Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla.
The Red Badge Project — established by former Army Capt. Evan Bailey and actor and Air Force veteran Tom Skerritt — can assist veterans in managing the challenges of post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries and other burdens they carry. Red Badge Project: Veterans Tell Their Stories is Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. at Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. General admission tickets are $15.
Tickets are available via www.phtww.org or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Red Badge Project.
The event will feature veterans from the Walla Walla group (and others from across the region), who will present stories they have crafted in Red Badge. Audience members may be the first people outside of the classroom or tight-knit circles of friends and families who have heard these tales. The 90-minute event is hosted by Red Badge instructor Warren Etheredge.
Red Badge offers ongoing, bi-monthly classes for veterans in the Walla Walla area. For more information, visit www.theredbadgeproject.com.
