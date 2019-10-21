BOARDMAN — A veteran’s town hall meeting and open house will provide an opportunity to visit with officials from the Walla Walla Veterans Administration.
Veterans and community members can learn more about future healthcare options and the new Mission Act. The free event is Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Lunch and cake will be provided by Morrow County Veteran Services.
For more information, contact Linda Wondra, Walla Walla VA public affairs officer, at 509-386-1117, linda.wondra@va.gov or visit www.wallawalla.va.gov.
